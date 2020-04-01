Tips: How to coronavirus-proof your home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The stay-at-home order makes our living spaces our work spaces, eating space, play space for the kids, everything – but while we make trips out for essential items, we could still be exposed to the coronavirus.

We have some tips for you to coronavirus-proof your home as it is important to have a game plan.

Designate one person in your home to be the errand runner – that way you are limited to exposure.

While out running those errands, keep at least 6 feet of distance with others.

Don’t forget to wipe down carts, used or any touched surfaces, and/or wash your hands frequently.

When you get home, wash your hands, disinfect anything you bought, and wash your produce.

If you have disinfectant wipes, you can wipe down surfaces at home like doorknobs, counters, etc.

If you’re ordering food delivery, keep a safe distance or go contactless if possible, and wipe down all containers.

With laundry, wash your items with the warmest setting.

Also, don’t have any guests over – this is a time for isolation and social distancing.

If someone in your home gets sick, isolate them. Consult a doctor and use a facial covering to cover their face and begin disinfecting the home.

