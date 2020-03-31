Tips on reducing COVID-19 exposure when ordering food delivery and grocery shopping

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Some are worried about the spread of coronavirus from take-out or your groceries but there’s plenty you can do to reduce exposure.
Coronavirus is not a foodborne illness but the concern is when food is in packaging since there is a remote possibility the package could be contaminated by someone who sneezed or coughed on it.
Health officials across the globe are still learning a lot about the coronavirus and there is little scientific data about COVID-19’s transmission on shared surfaces.
But so far it is believed to be able to live on cardboard for up to 24 hours.
And plastic, up to three days.
While ordering food to be delivered, follow these tips:
- Dispose of food delivery packaging
- Have the delivery person leave the food at your door
- When handling cash, always wash your hands immediately after as it can be a vehicle for the virus to spread
- Wash your hands before eating
When grocery shopping, follow these tips:
- While unpacking groceries wipe down cans, containers, and all packaging with disinfectant wipes or soap and water to further reduce your risk of exposure
- While washing fresh produce, first wash your hands then wash produce like you normally would then dry with paper towel or clean dish towel
- As for safe food preparation, the virus is supposedly killed by high cooking temperatures
These are just a few tips to put your mind at ease when coming into contact with outside products.
