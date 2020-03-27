Tracking Coronavirus Cases & Deaths in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — California is among the states hit hardest by the novel coronavirus in the US.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the state’s first case of COVID-19 on January 26.

On February 26, the CDC confirmed a Solano County patient became the nation’s first community-spread coronavirus case.

The number of cases remained fairly low through February, which experts say is due to a lack of testing.

California began to see the number of cases climb in early March and reported the state’s first COVID-19 death on March 4.

KRON4 compiled data from the California Department of Public Health to show the growth of cases in the state.

The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated once a day when the CDPH sends out the latest numbers.

