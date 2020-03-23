Trader Joe’s, Walgreens hold senior shopping hours

Trader Joe’s joins the number of retailers offering special shopping hours to the elderly population.

Starting Monday, the specialty supermarket is reserving the first hour of its day for senior citizens.

The company didn’t give a specific age range for this offer but it’s generally expected to be for people ages 65 and older.

Trader Joe’s also said they’ll have an extra line outside its front door for seniors that will provide those customers with a quicker entrance.

A number of stores have added senior hours due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as Safeway, Target and Walmart.

Walgreens is also adding a senior hour starting this week on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The company also says customers 55 and older will receive special discounts on Tuesdays.

Latest Stories: