Travis Air Force Base is 1 of 4 coronavirus quarantine locations in US

FAIRFIELD (KRON) – Travis Air Force Base in Solano County and three other military bases nationwide have been chosen to house people who may require quarantine following overseas travel to China, according to U.S. Defense Officials.

The other bases are:

The 168th Regiment Regional Training Institute in Fort Carson, Colorado

Lackland Air Force Base in Bexar County, Texas

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California

While at this time there are currently no evacuees currently on base, Congressman John Garamendi (D-California) says people could be coming in hundreds.

According to a military statement, the base will only provide housing for overseas travelers, with the Department of Health and Human Services responsible for providing care, transportation and security.

Officials added that personnel will not have direct contact with evacuees.

Travis Air Force Base currently offers about 1,800 family units where military spouses and children live, KTXL reports.

A town hall was held Monday night, hosted by members of the CDC.

Delta, American and United airlines have announced they will temporarily suspend all of their flights to mainland China due to the virus outbreak.

