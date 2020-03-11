Treasury working on plans to delay April 15 tax filing deadline

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You may have more time to do your taxes this year as coronavirus continues to spread.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Treasury Department and the White House are working on plans to delay the April 15 tax filing deadline.
Democrats on the hill have been pushing the administration to do something, as they are worried the coronavirus outbreak could impact the agency’s ability to provide taxpayer assistance and process returns.
