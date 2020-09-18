Trump: COVID-19 vaccinations for every American by April

(KRON) — President Donald Trump on Friday said widespread COVID-19 vaccinations will be available in April 2021.

During a live press conference from the White House, Trump said distribution will begin within 24 hours after a vaccine is approved, and “massive amounts” will be delivered by the military.

He said these estimates are based on the manufacturing, which is “in process, immediately, right now.”

“In a short time we’ll have a safe and effective vaccine,” Trump said, adding that the military will help speed the distribution process.

Latest Stories: