Trump rallies led to 30,000 COVID cases: Stanford study says

President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies have led to more than 30,000 coronavirus cases, according to a research paper by Stanford University.

Researchers also concluded that more than 700 people died in connection to the rallies, “Applying county-specific post-event death rates, we conclude that the rallies likely led to more than 700 deaths (not necessarily among attendees).”

