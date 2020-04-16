Trump says coronavirus has peaked in US, some states to reopen before May 1

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday addressed the United States, saying the country has passed the peak of the coronavirus pandemic and that some states will reopen before his May 1 projection.

“While we must remain vigilant, it is clear that our strategy is working, and very strongly working. New cases are declining throughout the New York metropolitan area. Cases in Detroit and metro Denver areas are flat. Washington, DC, Baltimore, St. Louis is showing progress. New cases in New Orleans are declining. The data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases,” Trump said during the Wednesday briefing of the Coronavirus Task Force.

“These developments have put us in a strong position to finalize guidelines for states opening the country, which we will be announcing tomorrow. We will have a news conference tomorrow during the afternoon,” he added.

“We will be announcing guidelines. We will be talking about various states. It’s very exciting. It’s a horrible time to see such death and distraction, especially when you come out of what was the greatest economy in the history of the world.”

At last check, the number of confirmed cases in the US stands at 639,664, with the death toll at more than 27,000.

“We’ll be opening up states, some sooner than others,” Trump added, saying that some states could reopen before his stated goal of May 1, and that many governors were “chomping at the bit” to reopen.

Trump said this decision was based after consulting graphs and models.

Just days ago Trump said he had absolute authority and would decide when states would reopen, not governors.

On Tuesday, he clarified that he had authorized governors to make their own decisions.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom has already announced the state’s plan, noting 6 key things that must happen in order for stay-at-home restrictions to be eased and for the economy to reopen.

