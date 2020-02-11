Trump says coronavirus will be gone by April ‘once the weather warms up’

MANCHESTER, N.H. (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Monday took the stage at a campaign rally in Manchester hours before polls were set to open in its primary.

One of the main topics Trump addressed is the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people in mainland China.

At the rally, Trump told the crowd “in theory” that once the weather warms up “the virus” will “miraculously” go away come April.

“I hope that’s true,” Trump added. “But we’re doing great in our country.”

Trump goes on to reference the US relationship with China before going back to the coronavirus.

“I think it’s going to work out good. We only have 11 cases and they’re all getting better,” he added.

More than 43,000 people have been infected by the virus globally, with 13 cases in the United States.

One US citizen has also died in China.

