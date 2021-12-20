Trump says he received a vaccine booster shot

In this July 24, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

(The Hill) – Former President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he has received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

The former president was asked by former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly during a speaking tour if he had received a booster shot for his coronavirus inoculation.

“Yes,” Trump responded, sparking a reaction from the crowd gathered in Dallas.

NEW: During their show in Dallas, President Trump reveals to @BillOReilly he got the vaccine booster shot. pic.twitter.com/fhkOQEeeEQ — No Spin News (@NoSpinNews) December 20, 2021

The Hill confirmed in March that both Trump and former first lady Melania Trump received coronavirus vaccines in January. The Trumps both contracted the virus in September of last year, with the former president being admitted to the hospital for three days due to severe symptoms.

During a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) earlier this year, Trump encouraged people to get the vaccine and took credit for its quick development.

“This was us. We did this. And the distribution is moving along, according to our plan. And it’s moving along really well,” Trump said at the time.

In September, President Biden received his coronavirus vaccine booster shot on camera.