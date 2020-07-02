Trump says he thinks coronavirus will ‘just disappear’ at some point

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Record-breaking coronavirus cases have triggered rollbacks on reopenings in nearly 40 states across America.

On Wednesday, the US recorded the most infections in a single-day.

That same day, President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox Business that he still believes the virus will “at some point just sort of disappear,” as he first claimed in February before the pandemic was declared.

Trump added he believes the US will “have a vaccine very soon too,” and said while he’s “all for masks,” he does not think wearing masks should be mandatory.

“I mean people have seen me wearing one. If I’m in a group of people where we’re not 10 feet away — but usually I’m not in that position and everyone’s tested,” he said.

“I had a mask on. I sort of liked the way I looked. OK. I thought it was OK. It was a dark black mask, and I thought it looked OK.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said earlier this week he is cautiously optimistic that there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year, or early 2021, but warned that the next few weeks will be critical to tamping down coronavirus hot spots around the country.

That includes California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued a new health order mandating indoor operations in 19 counties must cease immediately amid a surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Latest Stories: