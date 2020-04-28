SAN FRANCISCO (KRON ) – President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order invoking the use of the Defense Production Act, which would require meat processing plants to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports from White House media.
The order would stave off the looming meat shortages due to several US plant closures due to the coronavirus.
Over the weekend, Tyson Foods issued a warning that “millions of pounds of meat” will disappear from the supply chain as the pandemic pushes more and more food processing plants to close, leading to product shortages in grocery stores nationwide
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- Hillary Clinton to endorse Biden later Tuesday
- Easing up: US and Europe grapple with when to reopen schools
- More San Francisco streets close to allow for social distancing
- Trump to sign order requiring meat processing plants stay open during pandemic: report
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: How to cope as Bay Area extends stay-at-home orders