Trump to sign order requiring meat processing plants stay open during pandemic: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON ) – President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order invoking the use of the Defense Production Act, which would require meat processing plants to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports from White House media.

The order would stave off the looming meat shortages due to several US plant closures due to the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, Tyson Foods issued a warning that “millions of pounds of meat” will disappear from the supply chain as the pandemic pushes more and more food processing plants to close, leading to product shortages in grocery stores nationwide

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories: