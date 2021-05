SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – TSA officers screened 1,959,593 individuals at airport checkpoints nationwide on the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend.

“It’s the highest checkpoint volume since the start of the pandemic,” said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

Airlines say bookings have surged thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations, travelers flying this summer can expect semi-normal skies.