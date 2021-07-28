Twitter to close San Francisco, New York offices over Delta variant surge: NYT

In this photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, is the headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Twitter announced that it is immediately closing its San Francisco and New York offices, and will pause future openings “in response to CDC guidelines and the spread of the Delta variant,” a spokesperson tells the New York Times.

The news comes after Twitter offices reopened to workers just two weeks ago.

Earlier Wednesday, Google announced it was postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October amid rising cases of the Delta variant across the U.S.

California is now recommending wearing a mask indoors — regardless of vaccination status.

This comes after the CDC issued new guidance, advising fully vaccinated people to mask up in public indoor settings in places where community spread is high or substantial.

California officials said more than 90% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents live in such areas of community spread.

According to the CDC, San Francisco is a high-transmission area for COVID spread.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.