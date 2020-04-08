Twitter’s Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion for virus relief efforts, other causes

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is setting aside $1 billion in stock to establish a philanthropic venture focused initially on global relief efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dorsey, who is also CEO of the financial-payments startup Square, will bequeath the new venture shares from his Square holdings.

Dorsey announced the new venture, called Start Small, in a series of tweets, and said the contribution amounts to 28% of his fortune. The organization will disclose all transfers, sales and grants on a public Google Doc spreadsheet.

Start Small won’t be limited to COVID-19 work.

“Once we have disarmed this pandemic,” he wrote, the organization will shift its focus to girls’ health and research into universal basic income, the idea that governments should guarantee a minimum income for all citizens.

“After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girls’ health and education, and UBI,” Dorsey tweeted Tuesday, referring to universal basic income – a minimum income that the government would provide to citizens.

”I hope this inspires others to do something similar,” Dorsey tweeted. “Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now.”

