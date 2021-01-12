Coronavirus: The Latest

U.S. COVID-19 death toll hits new record of 4,500: John Hopkins

Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 hit a new daily record of nearly 4,500, Johns Hopkins University announced Tuesday evening.

This is the first time the United States that the toll of coronavirus cases surpassed 4,000 deaths in 24 hours.

