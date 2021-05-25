U.S. expecting milestone of 50% adults fully vaccinated

People stand in line at the mass vaccination site at San Francisco’s Moscone Convention Center that opened today for healthcare workers and people over 65 on February 5, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Amy Osborne / AFP) (Photo by AMY OSBORNE/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The United States is on track for a major vaccination milestone on Tuesday: Fully vaccinating half of all adults against COVID-19.

About 49.8% of the U.S. 18 years and older population has been fully vaccinated, the CDC’s latest data from Monday shows.

In actual numbers, that’s nearly 130 million adults.

Fully vaccinated means that a person has received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine – or the one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A person doesn’t have full protection until it’s been two weeks since the final dose, according to the CDC.

Even younger teens are getting there: The CDC reports that 46.6% of people in the U.S. who are at least 12 years and older have been fully vaccinated, within a month of Pfizer receiving FDA authorization to vaccinate younger teens.

California’s data shows that 49% of its total eligible statewide population is fully vaccinated as of Monday. An average of 234,526 doses are being administered in the state per day.

Here’s what the CDC says you can do once you are fully vaccinated: