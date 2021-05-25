U.S. expecting milestone of 50% adults fully vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The United States is on track for a major vaccination milestone on Tuesday: Fully vaccinating half of all adults against COVID-19.
About 49.8% of the U.S. 18 years and older population has been fully vaccinated, the CDC’s latest data from Monday shows.
In actual numbers, that’s nearly 130 million adults.
Fully vaccinated means that a person has received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine – or the one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A person doesn’t have full protection until it’s been two weeks since the final dose, according to the CDC.
Even younger teens are getting there: The CDC reports that 46.6% of people in the U.S. who are at least 12 years and older have been fully vaccinated, within a month of Pfizer receiving FDA authorization to vaccinate younger teens.
California’s data shows that 49% of its total eligible statewide population is fully vaccinated as of Monday. An average of 234,526 doses are being administered in the state per day.
Here’s what the CDC says you can do once you are fully vaccinated:
- You can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.
- You can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
- If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.
- You need to pay close attention to the situation at your international destination before traveling outside the United States.
- You do NOT need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it.
- You still need to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding an international flight to the United States.
- You should still get tested 3-5 days after international travel.
- You do NOT need to self-quarantine after arriving in the United States.
- If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.
- However, if you live or work in a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.