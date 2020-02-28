UC Davis: 1 student being tested for coronavirus, 2 in isolation

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — University of California, Davis officials released a statement Thursday reporting three students have been placed in isolation due to the new coronavirus.

UC Davis’ chancellor and vice chancellor told students and staff that all three have been living in student housing at Kearney Hall.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already begun testing one of the students for the COVID-19 virus, according to UC Davis. That person has been moved off campus.

UC Davis says the other two students are not showing symptoms of the virus.

“We do not believe there is any reason for anyone to overreact. Any person who is in isolation and asymptomatic is not considered contagious,” Thursday’s statement read.

Kearney Hall can house around 200 students, with two to three students living in each room.

UC Davis officials say they are following county and state advice about campus operations and have yet to cancel classes.

On Wednesday, the CDC reported a Solano County woman had tested positive for the virus after being moved to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento from NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville. Public health officials do not know how she contracted the virus.

Also on Thursday, two Los Rios Community College students came in contact with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district. Those students have been told to self-quarantine.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

