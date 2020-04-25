UCSF starts plasma treatments for coronavirus patients

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The University of California, San Francisco is now using plasma to treat coronavirus patients.

On Saturday, the first unit of COVID-19 plasma was transfused by UCSF into a critically ill patient in the ICU using a donors antibodies, according to a professor of medicine.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, MD, a medical professor at UCSF, says the donor was a patient who fully recovered from COVID-19.

He says this is not a new concept for infectious disease doctors, as they have been doing this sort of thing since polio.

This treatment has been used in other parts of the country and the world to treat coronavirus patients, but it is the first time it’s being done at UCSF.

“The idea is that we use people’s antibodies, which are like the fighting army, and we infuse people who are too sick and who haven’t developed these antibodies, or good fighters yet,” Dr. Chin-Hong said.

Those who recovered from the virus and haven’t showed any symptoms for 28 days can donate blood for this treatment.

“For us, the first case has a lot of symbolic meaning but more importantly to me it gives us a sense of how to the system works and how we can do this with many more patients,” Dr. Chin-Hong said.

BREAKING NEWS-@UCSF transfuses first unit of #COVID19 #convalescentplasma into critically ill ICU pt using donor #antibodies from pt who successfully recovered. Amazing teamwork with Ashok Nambiar from @UCSFHospitals bloodbank & inspiring study staff, PharmDs, RNs. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/VOtwkV3k3E — Peter Chin-Hong MD (@PCH_SF) April 25, 2020

