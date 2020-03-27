UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekley session of Prime Ministers Questions in Parliament in London, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (KRON) – Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, announced Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet, Johnson said he had developed mild symptoms over the last 24 hours and is self-isolating.

“I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this.”

Just two days ago, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth’s son and the first in line to the British throne, tested positive for coronavirus.

It is not known how Prince Charles contracted the virus due to “the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”



