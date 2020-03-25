UK’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

LONDON (KRON) – Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth’s son and the first in line to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reports.

He is now self-isolating in Scotland.

In a statement, Clarence House said the prince has been displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home.”

Prince Charles’ wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not have the virus, officials said.

It is not known how Prince Charles contracted the virus due to “the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

This is a developing story.

