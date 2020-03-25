Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

UK’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
prince charles_1526640748836.jpeg.jpg

LONDON (KRON) – Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth’s son and the first in line to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reports.

He is now self-isolating in Scotland.

In a statement, Clarence House said the prince has been displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home.”

Prince Charles’ wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not have the virus, officials said.

It is not known how Prince Charles contracted the virus due to “the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

This is a developing story.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News