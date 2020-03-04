United Airlines reduces number of flights amid coronavirus outbreak

FILE- In this March 15, 2017, photo, people stand in line at a United Airlines counter at LaGuardia Airport in New York. A dog died on a United Airlines plane after a flight attendant ordered its owner to put the animal in the plane’s overhead bin. United said Tuesday, March 13, 2018, that it took […]

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — United Airlines will cut international and U.S. flying, freeze hiring and ask employees to volunteer for unpaid leave as it struggles with weak demand for travel because of the new virus outbreak.

United said Wednesday it will reduce passenger-carrying capacity 20% on international routes and 10% to 12% in the U.S.

United executives expect the reductions will carry into May.

Beyond that, it depends what happens to bookings over the next few weeks.

United’s CEO and president say they hope the moves are enough, but the nature of the outbreak requires the airline to be flexible in how it responds.

United is waiving change fees for any new bookings, domestic & international made between March 3 and March 31, 2020. This applies to all tickets, fare types, destinations, points-of-sale and travel dates available for sale. For information click here.

Other airlines like American, Jet Blue, and Delta have also announced suspension of some of their fees.

The outbreak is believed to be making a dent in bookings across the industry.

