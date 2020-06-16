United joins growing list of airlines banning passengers who don’t wear face masks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – United Airlines on Monday announced it will blacklist passengers who refuse to wear a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The airlines’ new policy goes into effect Thursday, June 18.

According to United, flight attendants will first ask passengers whose faces are not covered to use a mask.

A mask will be offered to the passengers if they don’t have their own, but if they refuse, their names will be put on an internal restriction list when they reach their destination, a statement on United’s website read.

“Customers on this list will lose their travel privileges on United for a duration of time to be determined pending a comprehensive incident review,” the statement added.

United’s current policy requires all passengers to wear face coverings onboard flights and expects that policy to remain in effect for at least the next 60 days.

Officials said the only exceptions to this policy are people with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from covering their faces, as well as those who cannot put on or remove a face covering themselves. Small children are also exempt.

American Airlines has announced a similar policy, as well as Delta, JetBlue, and Southwest.

