United, JetBlue cutting US, international flights over coronavirus

by: CNN

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – JetBlue Airways is cutting its US flight schedules because of coronavirus concerns.

On Wednesday the airline said it’s seen a drop in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fewer people are flying.

To combat the fewer passengers, JetBlue says it is reducing its capacity by 5%.

The airline also plans to hire fewer people for both frontline and support positions.

United Airlines is also cutting its flight schedules.

It announced that flights in the U.S. and Canada will be cut by 10% in April.

Overseas flights will also be slashed by 20%.

