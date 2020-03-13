Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Universal Studios closes Hollywood, Orlando theme parks amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLYWOOD (KRON) – Universal Studios is the latest entertainment venue to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal announced late Thursday that both its Hollywood and Orlando theme parks are temporarily shutting down starting Friday, March 14.

Universal Hollywood said it expects to remain closed through March 28.

Universal Orlando did not give an anticipated reopening date but said it expects to remain closed “through the end of March.”

Stores surrounding each theme park will remain open.

The announcement comes after Disney closed both Disney World and Disneyland over coronavirus concerns.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News