Universal Studios closes Hollywood, Orlando theme parks amid coronavirus pandemic

HOLLYWOOD (KRON) – Universal Studios is the latest entertainment venue to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal announced late Thursday that both its Hollywood and Orlando theme parks are temporarily shutting down starting Friday, March 14.

Universal Hollywood said it expects to remain closed through March 28.

Universal Orlando did not give an anticipated reopening date but said it expects to remain closed “through the end of March.”

Update from Universal Orlando Resort pic.twitter.com/Usrhi57dZD — Universal Woahlando Resort (@UniversalORL) March 13, 2020

Stores surrounding each theme park will remain open.

The announcement comes after Disney closed both Disney World and Disneyland over coronavirus concerns.

