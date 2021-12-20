Unvaccinated man dies from COVID-19 omicron variant in Texas: report

HOUSTON, Texas (KRON) – Harris County in Texas is reporting the first COVID-19 omicron variant-related death.

“An unvaccinated man with underlying health conditions had tested positive for the Omicron variant,” Harris County Public Health said.

This death is believed to be the first known recorded omicron variant-related death in the nation, ABC News reported.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tweeted that this is the county’s first “local fatality from the Omicron variant of COVID-19”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient’s family, and we extend our deepest sympathies,” said Barbie Robinson, HCPH Executive Director.

“This is a reminder of the severity of COVID-19 and its

variants. We urge all residents who qualify to get vaccinated and get their booster shot if they have not already.”

Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.