US already in a recession due to coronavirus, economists say

Dozens of economists say there is no need to worry about an upcoming recession.

They think it’s already here.

45 economists said in a survey that the US is already in a recession, and they believe we will stay in one for the first half of the year.

The survey was done by the National Association of Business Economics.

It points to the coronavirus pandemic as the problem of course, and predicts a spike in unemployment, a decline in spending, and a dip in the growth rate.

Still, the economists are optimistic that the economy will bounce back in the second half of the year.

But they point out that it may need assistance from a federal stimulus package.

