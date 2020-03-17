US Citizenship and Immigration offices temporarily close due to COVID-19 shelter in place order

FILE – In this Sept. 2017 file photo, a flag is waved outside the White House, in Washington. The Trump administration announced Friday that it was curbing legal immigration from six additional countries that officials said did not meet security screening standards, as part of an election-year push to further restrict immigration. Officials said immigrants […]

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Tuesday offices will be temporarily closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The San Francisco and San Jose field offices, Oakland, Salinas, San Francisco, San Jose and Santa Rosa application support centers, and the San Francisco Asylum office are closed due to a local shelter-in-place.

The office will reschedule applicants and petitioners who currently have appointments scheduled at this time.

The office says if you’ve recently received an appointment notice with a scheduled appointment between March 18 through 25, please disregard.

If you need to speak to a representative immediately, the office asks that you contact the center at (800) 375-5283.

For the latest information visit uscis.gov/coronavirus.

