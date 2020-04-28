US coronavirus death toll could reach 74,000 by August, latest model projects

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The projected coronavirus death toll in the United States by August has been revised to 74,073 – an increase from an April 21 projection of 65,976 deaths.

The main model, which is based on data that is constantly changing and reflecting the current data available, was created by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

At last check, the US death toll has surpassed 56,800.

Officials said. the predictions have quickly evolved based on new data available from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center.

IHME director Christopher Murray said the death toll would increase if states reopen their economies too early.

Ohio, Minnesota and Mississippi are the latest in the United States to partially lift coronavirus stay-at-home-orders.

Colorado, Montana, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Alaska and South Carolina have all restarted their economies following weeks of mandatory lockdowns that have thrown millions of American workers out of their jobs.

Texas partially reopened last week but the governor recently announced that state’s stay-at-home order would expire April 30.

It comes despite warnings from health experts that increasing human interactions and economic activity too soon may spark a new surge of infections.

Here in the Bay Area, seven Bay Area jurisdictions announced they would be extending shelter-in-place orders through May 31.

