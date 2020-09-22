NEW YORK (AP) — Confirmed US death toll from coronavirus tops 200,000, the highest in world, by Johns Hopkins University’s count.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE
Latest Stories:
- Tonight on NewsNation: President Trump’s first prime-time sit down interview after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- ‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000
- US death toll from coronavirus: 200K, highest in the world
- How to register to vote in California
- Costco brings back wine advent calendars for $99.99