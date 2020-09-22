Coronavirus: The Latest

US death toll from coronavirus: 200K, highest in the world

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A woman talks to a healthcare worker before getting tested for COVID-19 at a sampling station in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. The country coped well with the first wave of the coronavirus infections in the spring but has been facing a record surge of the new confirmed cases last week. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

NEW YORK (AP) — Confirmed US death toll from coronavirus tops 200,000, the highest in world, by Johns Hopkins University’s count.

