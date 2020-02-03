US enforces coronavirus travel restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco International Airport will be one of 11 airports receiving flights carrying passengers from China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, all flights from China and all passengers who have traveled to China within the last 14 days will be routed through the following 11 U.S. airports:

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), California

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia

Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas

Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan

Travelers from China flying into any of the aforementioned airports may experience enhanced screening procedures and possible quarantines if needed.

U.S. citizens who have been in the Hubei province – where the Wuhan coronavirus originated – within 14 days of their return will also be subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine to ensure they are provided proper medical care and health screening, officials said.

U.S. citizens who have been in other areas of mainland Chin within 14 days of their return will undergo proactive health screening and up to 14 days of self-quarantine with health monitoring to ensure they have not contracted the virus and do not pose a public health risk.

Starting Feb. 2, foreign nationals (other than immediate family of U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and flight crew) who traveled in China within 14 days of arrival to the United States, will be denied entry into the US.

Officials said the overall risk to the American public remains low but these enhanced health screening measures are “focused on the safety of the American people.”

Air carriers and CBP are working together to identify and rebook any passengers that meet the criteria.

Travelers showing symptoms should be prepared for the possibility of prolonged delays to avoid spreading the infection.

