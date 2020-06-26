US reports nearly 40,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, breaking single-day record

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The United States, which counts the most infections in the world, is seeing daily jumps in COVID-19 cases nearing the peak reached in late April.

On Thursday, there were nearly 40,000 new cases reported – a new single-day record – according to Johns Hopkins University.

There are currently over 9 million cases worldwide, and 489,000 deaths.

The US has over 2 million cases and over 124,000 deaths – the most of any country in the world.

Over 663,000 have recovered from COVID-19 in the US.

At least 30 states are reporting an increase in cases, with New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas pausing their reopening plans due to the increase.

Deaths tolls have dropped even as the number of infections have increased, possibly reflecting better medical treatments and better efforts to prevent infections among the most vulnerable, like nursing home residents.

A rising proportion of cases in the U.S. is among younger people, who are more likely than their elders to survive a bout with COVID-19.

“This is still serious,” said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but “we’re in a different situation today than we were in March or April.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

