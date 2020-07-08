US sets single-day record for new coronavirus cases

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN) – The United States set a new single-day record for confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are currently over 2.9 million confirmed cases in the US.

Over 131,000 people have died, and over 936,000 have recovered.

Dozens of ICU units are at full capacity in some states, and that’s just one of the signs that show the pandemic still has a tight grip over the US.

An updated model from the University of Washington predicts more than 208,000 Americans will die from the virus by Nov. 1, partly because of the surge of cases in California, Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

Although the Trump administration is calling on schools to reopen this fall, at least 24 states are adjusting their overall reopening plans due to the pandemic.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday touted the COVID-19 death rate is dropping, but Dr. Anthony Fauci with the White House Coronavirus Task Force said the US still needs to be cautious.

“It’s a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death. There’s so many other things that are very dangerous and bad about this virus. Don’t get yourself into false complacency,” Dr. Fauci said.

Latest Stories: