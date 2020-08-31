US surpasses 6 million coronavirus cases

FILE – Pedestrians wear masks as they walk in front of a sign reminding the public to take steps to stop the spread of coronavirus, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Glendale, Calif. Los Angeles County is seeing some hopeful signs amid the coronavirus surge. The county reported Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalization and transmission rates are dropping. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The United States has officially passed 6 million confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Additionally, the country has also passed 183,000 deaths nationwide.

A forecast from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects more than 200,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by Sept. 19.

The news comes as more Bay Area counties loosen coronavirus restrictions, allowing some indoor businesses to reopen.

Latest Stories: