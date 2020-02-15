US to evacuate Americans from Diamond Princess cruise to Travis AFB

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP/CNN NEWSOURCE) – The U.S. Embassy in Japan says it will fly home Americans currently onboard the cruise ship “Diamond Princess.”

Once they arrive they will be placed in quarantine.

Most of them will fly into Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, while others will be flown to Lackland Airforce Base in Texas.

But the embassy stresses that no one who tests positive for the virus or is showing symptoms will be allowed on the flights.

So far, 285 people from the ship have tested positive for the virus. Japan’s Health Ministry allowed 11 passengers to disembark Friday.

It said passengers above 80 years of age, those with underlying medical conditions and those who stayed in windowless cabins during the 14-day quarantine can move to a facility onshore.

