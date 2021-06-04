‘Vaccinate at the Plate’: MLB offers incentives for COVID vaccines

A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Major League Baseball is getting in on the vaccine incentives.

They’re hosting the “Vaccinate at the Plate” program.

Each of the 30 clubs will host events this month where fans will be able to receive a free ticket to a game if they get a COVID-19 vaccine at an MLB Club location.

You can find out where each club event will be at mlb.com/vaccine.

Both the A’s and Giants have yet to announce when their events will be held.

The league says they’ve donated more than $75-million in the fight against COVID-19.