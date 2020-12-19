Vaccinated doctors only feel mild soreness, encourage public to take vaccine

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – At least two Indiana health care workers who have already received a COVID-19 vaccine are reporting little side effects.

Dr. Roger Johnson, the ICU medical director at St. Vincent Evansville, received his vaccine Thursday. He was one of five health care workers at the hospital who received the vaccine Thursday.

“I’m feeling well haven’t had any side effects except for mild soreness at the site of the injection, hoping this is a first step toward helping us get through the pandemic,” he said.

Another doctor encouraged individuals to take the vaccine and try to alleviate any concerns they may have.

“So those of you who are apprehensive about getting the vaccine, I’d say Just do your homework, read up on the vaccine, ask your physicians about it, to try to alleviate any of the fears that you may have. Because this is really kind of the first thing that we have to fight back against the COVID virus,” said Kailyn Kahre.

Johnson said people should continue to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands. He also said people should avoid gathering in large numbers.

