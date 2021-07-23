Vaccinations to be required for Santa Clara County workers

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The County of Santa Clara will be requiring its 22,000 employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases continue to rise.

County officials say while the majority of employees are fully vaccinated already, they are developing a specific policy and timeline.

The county is also urging employers to consider requiring their employees to get the vaccine.

Wearing a face-covering indoors for everyone, whether vaccinated or not, is also being recommended.

Here is the full statement released by the County of Santa Clara:

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise since the relaxing of community and workplace transmission protections in mid-June, abetted by the highly contagious Delta variant. As a result, the County has taken steps, including recommending the wearing of face coverings in indoor public areas for everyone, and urging employers to consider implementing workplace COVID-19 vaccine requirements for all employees. The County of Santa Clara will be implementing such a requirement for its 22,000 employees, the vast majority of whom are already fully vaccinated. The specific policy and timeline is under development.

In June, San Francisco announced that they were requiring all city employees to have the vaccine. Those who would not comply could be disciplined or fired, according to city officials.