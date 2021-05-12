Vaccine appointments: When parents can sign up kids 12 and older

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Public Health says statewide appointments for children ages 12 to 15 will become available on the state’s MyTurn website starting Thursday.

Walgreens stores in San Francisco also have available appointments starting Thursday.

The chief pharmacy executive at UCSF says vaccine supply is not a problem.

Starting Saturday, 12 to 15-year-olds can receive a Pfizer COVID vaccine at City College in San Francisco. Then on Monday at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland.

“Really happy to have the volume of the Pfizer vaccine so we can start with our 12-year-old population and older,” Dr. Desi Kotis said.

Parents can visit https://t.co/gdOwrWMNNu

Or call the hotline 1-888-422-4255

Dr. Desi Kotis at UCSF says side effects for the younger age group are similar to adults from the second shot, which includes fever, chills, and aches.

“Of course the monitoring is the same so we will have the right medications and we will do the same monitoring for safety of our children,” Dr. Kotis said.

Studies conducted by Pfizer showed the vaccine not only was safe for the younger teenagers but also nearly eliminated all risk of catching COVID-19.

U.S. Health Advisers endorsed use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday.

The vote was 14 in favor with one recusal.

The rollout of a vaccine for adolescents should help further limit the spread of the virus and allow students to get a shot before school starts for in-person learning, youth sports, and other activities.

Moderna has put in emergency use authorization for 12 to 15 year olds.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are studying use of COVID vaccine in children 6 months to 11 years old.