Vaccine hunter: East Bay mom travels hundreds of miles for a COVID shot

(KRON) – Once you do get an appointment, getting a vaccine can be a life-changer for some people and that is certainly the case for one East Bay mom.

For the past several months, one woman has been on a mission to get vaccinated to protect the babies and pregnant women she works with.

Some people refer to her as a vaccine hunter.

“I did drive to San Diego because I was told there were an excess amount. It allowed me to make an appointment, I was turned away by the time I got to the very front of the line,” Lori Huenke said.

Lori Huenke is a newborn and pregnancy photographer. She shared with me some of her precious pictures taken pre-pandemic.

“I was shut down, so I have been out of work for quite a while, you know, I’m just trying to do what I can to keep these babies as safe as possible because it is a hands-on job, it’s definitely not something I can do from a distance, it’s not something that anybody can just do, it’s very hands-on,” Huenke said.

Prompted by that crushing reality, Huenke started searching for a shot.

“I’ve just been stalking the MyTurn.gov account everyday, Walgreens, CVS, I’ve been standing in line at pharmacies at the end of the day,” Huenke said.

Struggling to make ends meet, she says she just kept going. Then there was the haters.

“I’ve gotten a lot of hate from people, you know, it’s not my turn, wait your turn, and I’ve been waiting,” Huenke said.

Lori says finally, suddenly, it happened — An appointment confirmed but then:

“As soon as I sat down in the observation area, I immediatly just broke down, because I was beyond relieved,” Huenke said.

Certainly, the chase is real for so many but KRON4 is hearing it is going to get better, but for right now, it is still a very tough time in this pandemic.