Vaccine passports: Some countries experiment, but will it come to the U.S.?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As more parts of the country and the world try to get back to normal after the pandemic, one idea is an easier way to tell who’s been vaccinated.

It’s called a vaccine passport.

Some countries are experimenting with the idea but will it come to the United States?

Stanford Medicine and Law professor David Studdert says there are some pros and cons to the idea.

The passports are very simple. It would be documentation that someone has been fully vaccinated, or even has positive antibodies from a previous infection.

What’s unknown is exactly how it would look.

He says having the passports would be helpful in travel, and attending large gatherings like concerts or sporting events.

Supporters say the idea would help people return back to a pre-pandemic life, but critics say it could be an overreach by the government, and could further push back disadvantaged communities, who are already struggling to get access to the vaccine.

The big question, would the idea of vaccine passports be supported here in the United States?

Studdart says you might be surprised.

He says with so much else happening on Capitol Hill, it hasn’t received much traction, but President Joe Biden has been vocal in his support of the idea but some governors aren’t so sure.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis said he will issue an executive order banning them.

In a recent article, Studdart says countries like Israel, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Sweden, Hungary, Poland and Australia are already experimenting with the idea of vaccine passports.