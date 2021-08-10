Vaccines required for San Francisco school district staff

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Unified School District announced mandatory vaccines for staff.

Starting September 7th, all employees must be fully vaccinated in order to return to school.

If employees refuse to get the vaccine, they must test for COVID at least weekly.

“Given that we are in the midst of rising cases and new variants in our community, a vaccine requirement is a necessary step to keeping our students, staff, and families safe,” said Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews.

The new requirement does not apply to students, but the district has heavily promoted vaccine opportunities through multiple partnerships with pharmacies.

According to the City’s dashboard, of the estimated 33,938 12 to 17-year-olds in San Francisco, 32,315 have been vaccinated.