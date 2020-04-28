Verizon, AT&T extend COVID-19 offers through June

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Internet providers are trying to help their customers impacted by the coronavirus.

Verizon, AT&T and Comcast have extended their policies not to charge late fees or terminate service for people struggling to pay their monthly bills.

The policy was originally in place through mid-may, but it is now available through June.

Customers have to make their case to their providers explaining their struggles.

T-Mobile, which also owns Sprint, has a similar offer that has been extended through June as well.

On Monday, six Bay Area counties announced they would be extending stay-at-home orders through May 31.

