Warning: Don’t let Super Bowl become superspreader event

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The biggest sporting event of the year is tomorrow and whether you cheer for the buck so the chiefs you need to do it safely that’s right health

Have fun while watching the game, but don’t turn the Super Bowl into a super-spreading event.

Dr. Bob Wachter, Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF, shared tips with KRON4 on how to safely watch the game.

“Really the same message we’ve had now for the last 10 months. The virus is still with us. We’re hearing about to fall in rates of the virus and cases which is terrific, but it’s still at a very high level.”

The Super Bowl comes as the nation sees a dramatic drop in new virus cases — a sign that the infection spike from holiday gatherings is easing. The virus has killed more than 459,000 people in the U.S., but the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases went from 180,489 as of Jan. 22 to 125,854 as of Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Health officials fear the game could seed new cases at exactly the wrong time. Just this week, the new coronavirus strain that spread quickly in the United Kingdom was confirmed in Kansas after turning up in several other states. Other highly contagious variants also have scientists worried. States are in a race to vaccinate before the newcomers become widespread and additional strains emerge.

After a long year of shutdowns, it remains to be seen whether Americans will heed the warnings for an event that was watched by more than 100 million people last year. The fact that it’s Tom Brady seeking his seventh Super Bowl victory against Kansas City’s star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, only adds to the intrigue surrounding the game.