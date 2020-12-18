Watch: Bay Area health care workers get COVID-19 vaccinations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 has begun distribution across the Bay Area this week.

As health care workers receive the first vaccine, KRON4 has been there to bring you the latest.

More than 327,000 doses will be available across California by the end of the week.

On Thursday, a panel of independent scientists recommended that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Take a look at the health care workers who have received the vaccine so far in the Bay Area:

Contra Costa

Health care workers at Contra Costa Medical Center were among the first to get the first COVID vaccine on Tuesday.

“Honestly the process was really simple, the was the least painful vaccine I’ve ever had, I don’t even know that I got anything, and I don’t feel anything right now, so so far the process is great,” a doctor said.

Marin

The first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Marin County on Wednesday.

They are going to three hospitals and more than a dozen skilled nursing facilities.

The county was allocated nearly 2,000 doses and this was the first of what will be weekly deliveries.

San Francisco

The San Francisco Bay Area had its first COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday morning.

Health care workers at Zuckerberg San Francisco Hospital received shots to protect from the virus that killed over 300,000 Americans and is filling hospitals to near full capacity.

The first person in San Francisco to get the shot was Dr. Antonio Gomez. He serves as Medical Director of Critical Care Services at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Santa Clara

Health care workers at skilled nursing facilities have received the first COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Clara County on Thursday morning.

At Tully Road, vaccinations began around 9 a.m. The county’s first batch has more than 5,000 doses. A second batch is coming on Friday, giving the county a total of 17,550 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.