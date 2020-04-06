Live Now
WATCH: Nurse shows how easily germs can spread – even while wearing gloves

Former nurse Molly Lixey shows the dangers of cross-contamination and how easily germs can spread, even when you’re wearing gloves.

The coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person. Recent studies indicate that people who are infected but do not have symptoms likely also play a role in the spread of COVID-19.

