CBS 42’s Art Franklin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the death toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to rise in the U.S., we’re looking beyond statistics. Amidst the country’s gradual reopening, protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody, and the resulting conversations on police brutality have overshadowed the coronavirus narrative. Having undoubtedly borne the brunt of COVID-19, the Black community is roiling from another virus: racism.

That’s why we’ve assembled a panel of the nation’s top health and diversity experts to answer your biggest questions about racial health disparities and racism as a public health crisis in this special edition of the Nexstar digital original, “Coronavirus House Calls,” hosted by Emmy award-winning CBS 42 Anchor Art Franklin.

We’re here to talk about your concerns, differentiate between fact and fiction, and move from fear to hope as we navigate our “new normal.” Because regardless of skin color, we’re all in this pandemic together.

MEET THE EXPERTS

Jason Campbell, MD, MS (Portland, OR)

Resident physician, Oregon Health & Science University

Dr. Jason Campbell is a second-year resident in the Department of Anesthesiology in Portland. Known as the “TikTok Doc,” he uses the platform to connect with young people and to lift up underrepresented members of the medical community. Dr. Campbell speaks to topics from overcoming adversity, Black men in medicine, mental health, and more. He has been featured in the following media: Newsy, Explore the Space Show Podcast, Good Morning America, The Seattle Times, The Oregonian

Follow Dr. Campbell on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok: @DrJCoftheDC

Kali Cyrus, MD, MPH (Washington, D.C.)

Psychiatrist & assistant professor, Johns Hopkins Medicine

Dr. Kali Cyrus is a psychiatrist on the front lines working in community settings to combat the accompanying, ongoing mental health crisis. She has extensive experience in DEI curriculum development, including leading the redesign of the Yale psychiatry residency program’s four-year social justice and mental health equity curriculum, co-development of the E.R.A.S.E. framework for responding to patient harassment, and ground-breaking standardized patient workshops to manage implicit bias in patient communication. She is a founding member of TimesUP Healthcare and former American Psychiatric Association Health Policy Fellow for Senator Chris Murphy. She provides consultation services around conflict stemming from difference and strategies to support inclusivity within organizations. Dr. Cyrus has been featured in the following media: Newsy, Essence, TimesUP, Mana Contemporary.

Check out Dr. Cyrus’ website and follow her on Twitter: @kdc_md

Nicole Lee, JD (Washington, D.C.)

Diversity, equity & inclusion strategist

Dr. Cara Natterson (Photo by Joanna DeGeneres)

Nicole Lee is a diversity, equity and inclusion expert, leadership coach, nationally recognized speaker and strategist who regularly consults with nonprofits, schools, businesses and political and social movements to improve their climate for themselves and all those that they serve. She is the founder of Inclusive Life™ and co-founder of the Lee Bayard Group LLC and Black Movement-Law Project (BMLP). For almost a decade she served as President of TransAfrica, working with leaders across the globe to advocate for a just U.S. foreign policy. Lee has been recognized for her outstanding contributions in the private and public sectors through numerous awards, including Congressional Black Caucus, Running Starts “Women to Watch”, Black Women’s Roundtable TrailBlazer, Global Leadership and the National Newspapers Publishers Association’s Press Champion Award.

Learn more about Nicole Lee on her website, and follow her on Twitter: @nicoleclee

Manisha Sharma, MD, FAAFP (San Diego, CA)

Family medicine physician & social justice advocate

Dr. Manisha Sharma works at the juncture of patient care, community health, social justice, health policy, and innovation. She is committed to “being the change” in how healthcare is delivered in the United States and lectures widely on health equity, coalition building, social impacts on health, and physician activism. Dr. Sharma currently serves as Medical Director of a nonprofit health plan serving 300,000+ Medicaid and Medicare members in the San Diego area.

Follow Dr. Sharma on Twitter: @dr_msharma

