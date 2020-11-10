‘We have seen a spike’: Oakland police address COVID-19 concerns

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police continue to monitor COVID-19 cases within the department.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than two dozen employees have been infected, and as of Monday, only two officers have the virus.

“We are really pleased that we have had a relatively low number of exposure cases at OPD. We were one of the first who got rapid testing for any exposures, and so we’ve been very lucky to keep that number low.

Interim police chief Susan Manheimer says most of the cases within OPD have been asymptomatic and safety protocols put in place have so far been successful.

“But we have seen a spike in these last several weeks that’s troubling for us here at OPD. and across the Bay Area”

COVID-19 has been different for OPD’S Alameda County colleagues at the Sheriff’s office.

Two office staffers have died from complications from the infection, and more than 40 deputies have already contracted covid 19 this year.

Police like other frontline workers are at an increased risk of exposure.

“We are on top of our protocol. We have a very very high level of rapid response testing and protocols we have put into place as we did this weekend and today.”

