Western states request $1 trillion in relief funds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California along with four other Western states are jointly requesting $1 trillion in relief funds from the federal government.

Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday leaders from the Western States Pact sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting the relief funds.

The Western State Pact is made of California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, and Nevada.

The pact is an agreement between the five states to use science and data to reopen the economies while continuing to protect the general public from COVID-19.

This comes a week after the governor said California will have a budget shortfall of $54.3 billion because of the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus. It’s a stunning reversal for a state that had a $21 billion surplus a year ago.

In the last two months, 4.5 million Californians filed for unemployment.

Gov. Newsom also said he will provide details Tuesday on more changes to the shelter in place order.

